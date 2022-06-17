The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 4.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $84,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,038,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $273.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.73 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.34.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

