Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,473,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,038,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $273.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.73 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.72 and a 200 day moving average of $338.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

