Wexford Capital Lp Purchases 5,100 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) Director Wexford Capital Lp purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $11,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,388,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,926,896.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wexford Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Wexford Capital Lp acquired 25,102 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,989.70.

Shares of TUSK opened at $2.21 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

