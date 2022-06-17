Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.56

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 17251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neogen (NEOG)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.