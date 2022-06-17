Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.50

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TAM opened at GBX 384 ($4.66) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 426.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 486.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £226.23 million and a P/E ratio of 30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Tatton Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 371 ($4.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 620 ($7.53).

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

In other Tatton Asset Management news, insider Paul Edwards bought 16,404 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £70,537.20 ($85,613.79). Also, insider Lothar Mentel bought 4,900 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £20,384 ($24,740.87).

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.