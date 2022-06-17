Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 16250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in the Americas. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

