Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 16250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The stock has a market cap of C$23.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)
