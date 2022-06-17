Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 191965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of C$57.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

