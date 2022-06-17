AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.