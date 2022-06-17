ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 3.7%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 6,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 497,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the third quarter valued at $1,967,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

