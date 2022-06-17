LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Down 3.3%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.83 and last traded at $80.83. Approximately 3,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 319,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $117.32. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.48.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in LGI Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

