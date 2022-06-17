Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 57,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,766,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.80 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

