Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Up 9.2%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 6,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 277,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $107,368,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,379 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,964,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $9,453,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $5,209,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

