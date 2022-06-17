Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $192.79

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $192.79 and last traded at $193.34, with a volume of 9398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.87.

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,726,704.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

