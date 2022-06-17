CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.99

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $484.73 million and a PE ratio of 7.67.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 20,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Gatto acquired 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at $360,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CION. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $3,269,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

