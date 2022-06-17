MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Down 5.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 200,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,111,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.93.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

