Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 268,921 shares.The stock last traded at $13.35 and had previously closed at $12.62.
MTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.76.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Materialise (MTLS)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.