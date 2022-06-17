Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 268,921 shares.The stock last traded at $13.35 and had previously closed at $12.62.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Materialise by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after buying an additional 534,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $6,397,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Materialise by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 141,846 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

