N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Up 9%

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) shares shot up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.10. 9,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 503,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.29 million. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in N-able by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,722,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,070,000 after purchasing an additional 243,125 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,022,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of N-able by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after acquiring an additional 529,742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of N-able by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after acquiring an additional 570,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of N-able by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,248 shares in the last quarter.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

