Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Up 9.2%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.87. 6,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 277,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.
About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
