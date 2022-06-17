Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Up 9.2%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.87. 6,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 277,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 63,120 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.