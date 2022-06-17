Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $192.79

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $192.79 and last traded at $193.34, with a volume of 9398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.87.

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

