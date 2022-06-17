Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.11 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.38.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.