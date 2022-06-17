ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 6,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 497,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter valued at $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

