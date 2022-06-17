Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 73,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 652,212 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.
