LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.83 and last traded at $80.83. 3,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 319,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.48.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

