LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.83 and last traded at $80.83. 3,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 319,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.48.
In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
