Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.72

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34.
Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)
Read More
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.