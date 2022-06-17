Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 240,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,630 shares.The stock last traded at $5.16 and had previously closed at $5.12.

The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 309,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 76,071 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,353,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

