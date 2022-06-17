K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 5100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.
K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)
