Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.53. 7,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 242,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 49.04% and a negative return on equity of 68.93%. The business had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waterdrop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.