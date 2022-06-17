Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 12,610 shares.The stock last traded at $41.00 and had previously closed at $43.62.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.85. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.8966 per share. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

