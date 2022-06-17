Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

