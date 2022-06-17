First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,400 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $598.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $738.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.35%.
In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 247.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.