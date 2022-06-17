CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Up 8.5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.50. 157,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,301,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,352,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in CommScope by 80.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CommScope by 1,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

