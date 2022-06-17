Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.94 billion-$52.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.97 on Friday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

