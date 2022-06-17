Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.14–$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Okta also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.32–$0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Raymond James cut Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.70.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

