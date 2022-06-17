Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Expands By 41.7%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DNB Markets dropped their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.44.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9024 per share. This represents a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.01%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.