Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Increases By 41.6%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 910,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

