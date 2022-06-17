Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($31.25) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Danske upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($18.02) to €18.50 ($19.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.