BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.70

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 2403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 585,840 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 119,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

