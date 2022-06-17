Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Rises By 41.7%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

