Short Interest in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Rises By 42.2%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,200 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the May 15th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,447,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYE opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

