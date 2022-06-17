Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.77

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 28747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $330,797.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,464.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 26,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

