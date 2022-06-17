SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.