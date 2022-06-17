Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 12,610 shares.The stock last traded at $41.00 and had previously closed at $43.62.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.85. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.8966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.42. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter worth $7,188,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

