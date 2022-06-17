PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Short Interest Up 42.0% in May

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $51.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

