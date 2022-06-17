L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LRLCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €458.00 ($477.08) to €339.00 ($353.13) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €339.00 ($353.13) to €350.00 ($364.58) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($411.46) to €385.00 ($401.04) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($427.08) to €421.00 ($438.54) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($270.83) to €282.00 ($293.75) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.14.
Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $64.11 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08.
L’Oréal Company Profile (Get Rating)
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
