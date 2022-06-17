Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 586.3 days.

Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

WOLWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Woolworths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woolworths Group in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

