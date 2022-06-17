62,837 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 165,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7,065.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 43,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $266.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

