Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $266.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

