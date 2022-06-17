AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,736 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

