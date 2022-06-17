Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,037 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,542,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,817,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,355,000 after acquiring an additional 619,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,521,000.

SPYV stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

