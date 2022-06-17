Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,022,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,737,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 439,010 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

